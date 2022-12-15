Nigeria’s inflation rate rose for the 10th consecutive month in November to 21.47 per cent from 21.09 per cent recorded a month earlier amid a continuing increase in food and energy prices, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.
The statistics office said the prices of goods and services, measured by the Consumer Price Index, increased by 21.47 per cent in November 2022 compared to the rate in November 2021.
The figure is 6.07 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in November 2021.
More details later…
