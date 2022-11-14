Nigerian stocks fell by 0.3 per cent or N75.5 billion on Monday as equities surrendered the paltry gain recorded at the previous trading session and the benchmark index faced pressure from profit-taking actions from traders.

Large sell orders on the shares of wireless operator MTN prompted the retreat as trade volume diminished by 11 per cent even though turnover was up by 17 per cent.

“We expect the local equities market to remain in a lull going forward. Positive drivers to catalyse investor interest in the equities markets are far and few,” said analysts at investment bank and brokerage firm United Capital in their forecast note for this week seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

“Elevated money market rates, pre-election jitters and dwindling corporate performance will likely keep investors’ interest at bay,” they added.

Market breadth, an indicator investors’ sentiment towards trade, was neutral as 13 decliners and gainers were recorded apiece.

The all-share index climbed down by 150.6 basis points to 43,818.1, while market capitalisation dropped to N23.9 trillion.

Nigerians stocks are up by 2.6 per cent so far this year.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

FTN Cocoa topped the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 9.7 per cent to close at N0.34. Consolidated Hallmark added 6.9 per cent to end trade at N0.62. Mansard advanced by 5.9 per cent to N1.62. Chams rose to N0.25, notching up 4.2 per cent. Union Bank completed the top 5, climbing up by 3.5 per cent to N5.95.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

John Holt led laggards, declining by 9.9 to close at N0.73. SCOA shed 9.7 per cent to end trade at N1.58. Prestige fell to N0.36, losing 7.7 per cent. Unity Bank slumped to N0.54, recording 5.3 per cent depreciation. Africa Prudential closed at N5.10, going down by 4.7 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

A total of 187.1 million shares valued at N2.5 billion were traded in 3,326 deals.

Access Holdings was the most active stock with 87.9 million units of its shares worth N704.5 million exchanging hands in 161 deals. Zenith traded 19.3 million shares priced at N385.8 million in 245 transactions.

Transcorp had 10.7 million shares valued at N11.6 million traded in 56 deals. Unity Bank traded 10.2 million shares estimated at N5.3 million in 43 transactions. NGX Group traded 5.3 million shares valued at N112.8 million in 47 deals.

