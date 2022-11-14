The board of directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), a private sector led think-tank, has elected Niyi Yusuf as the chairman of the group.

Mr Yusuf will be taking over from Asue Ighodalo at the end of the 28th summit. Mr Ighodalo was appointed in October 2018.

Mr Ighodalo said this while delivering his speech at the summit themed “2023 and Beyond: Priorities for Shared Prosperity” holding in Abuja.

“Accordingly, at our last NESG Board meeting, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, who served as my first Vice-Chairman, was elected to succeed me as the Chairman of the NESG,” Mr Ighodalo said.

Mr Yusuf is the managing partner at Verraki Africa,

former country managing director at Accenture, is one of the distinguished global leaders at the NESG and has served in practically all “paying to serve” roles within the NESG community over more than a decade.

“Under his leadership, I am confident of the NESG’s surefootedness for the task ahead in advancing Nigeria’s economic reforms,” he said.

He graduated from Nigeria’s Obafemi Awolowo University with a dual degree in computer science and economics. He spent more than 30 years working at Accenture, Arthur Andersen, and JKK before joining Verraki.

Mr Yusuf has been instrumental in building the infrastructure needed for the Nigerian banking sector, including the platforms for Interswitch, CRC Credit Bureau, and Shared Services

Mr Yisuf will be assisted on the Board as 1st Vice Chairman by Osagie Okunbor, the Chairman Shell companies in Nigeria, Boye Olusanya GMD/CEO Flour Mills of Nigeria as 2nd Vice Chairman and Amina Maina Group COO MRS as 3rd Vice Chairman.

