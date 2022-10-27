Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, on Wednesday, announced the preferred and reserved bidders for the concession of major airports across the country.

The minister disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja. He said out of the four airports and cargo terminals approved for concession under the Nigerian Airport Concession programme, only three could meet the deadline of September 19, 2022.

“The Request for Proposals (RFP) phase of the Nigeria Airports Concession Programme (NACP), which came to a close on the 19” of September 2022 has seen the emergence of preferred and reserve bidders for three out of four Airports and Cargo Terminals as approved for concession under the programme,” Mr Sirika said.

The aviation minister explained that his ministry was in consultation with the Infrastructure Regulatory Concession Commission and other key stakeholders to discuss the way forward for the fourth airport asset that failed to meet the deadline.

“The preferred bidder for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was Corporation America Airports Consortium,” he said, adding that ENL Consortium was selected as the reserve bidder for Abuja airport.

According to Mr Sirika, TAV/NAHCO Project Planet Limited emerged as preferred bidder for Murtala Muhammed International Airports, Lagos and that Sifax/Changi Consortium was selected as the reserve bidder.

He said Corporation America Airports Consortium also emerged as the preferred bidder for Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, explaining that there was no reserve bidder for the airport.

Mr Sirika said: “Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Port Harcourt, did not receive any proposals as the RFP deadline closed and as such has not had preferred and reserve bidders attached to it.”

He emphasised that the next stage of the programme would be the negotiations and due diligence stage.

In this phase, the minister noted that the Federal Government would invite preferred bidders to enter detailed negotiations with its representatives, with a view to developing a Full Business Case (FBC) before onward transmission to ICRC for review and approval.

He said that only after successful conclusion of the negotiation and due diligence phase would the FBC and all other approvals be presented before the Federal Executive Council for final approval.

Mr Sirika urged all participants who have responded to the RFP to ensure that they continue to refer to the NACP website.