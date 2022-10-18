The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) says Nigeria’s failure to develop other viable sectors of the nation’s economy has worsened the nation’s socio-economic challenges.

In a statement Tuesday by its Chief Executive Officer, Laoye Jaiyeola, the group said that Nigeria’s poor economic growth is a reflection of how the nation manages its human capital.

NESG also called on all stakeholders to be involved in discussions that will foster economic growth and nation building.

“The recognition of the effects of non-inclusive growth has pushed forward a rethinking of economic growth priorities based on the need to raise citizens’ welfare and leveraging the guiding principle of shared prosperity,” the statement said.

“Achieving shared prosperity dictates the deliberate advancement of the human capital within a country. Human capital development influences economic growth and can contribute to the development of an economy by increasing the knowledge and skills of its people.”

Globally, the group said, developed economies have advanced by increasing their capacity to train productive and skilled workers.

It said: “The appalling state of education and health systems evident in Nigeria’s statistics on out-of-school children, high level of illiteracy, internally displaced persons, maternal mortality, malnourished children and poverty rate is reflective of the relevance placed on Nigeria’s greatest asset – its human capital”.

Oil revenue

The group said Nigeria’s dependence on crude oil for government’s revenue is the root cause of many of its economic challenges.

“Volatility in the commodity’s price has continually exposed the economy to external shocks leading to dwindling government revenue, slowdown in foreign exchange inflows, and unpredictability in planning and economic recession,” it said.

“The neglect of other viable sectors has hampered holistic economic development and contributed to worsening economic indices such as rising inflation, unemployment, and currency devaluation. Data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that historically, economic growth in Nigeria has been mostly volatile.

“Despite the vast growth potential in Nigeria, the economy grew at an average rate of 3.44% between 1982 and 2021, lagging the 4.5% average annual growth posted by emerging and developing economies during the same period.”

To change this narrative, the group urged the private sector, governments from all tiers, development partners and other relevant stakeholders to deliberate on the imperatives and opportunities to reverse Nigeria’s human development crisis.

The group’s intervention comes ahead of its 28th Nigerian Economic Summit (#NES28) with the theme “2023 and Beyond: Priorities for Shared Prosperity”.

The event seeks to galvanise stakeholders to deliberate on an actionable framework for transformative political leadership and effective governance, to facilitate economic growth and nation building.