Tech-media firm Bit Bender Production has issued an app to help protect mobile device users from buying stolen items.

The app equally enables recovery of stolen devices and provides an online platform where devices like laptops and phones could be registered after which owners are assigned digital ownership certificates, according to a statement from the company seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Named Verivault, it gives users the liberty to “confirm the Digital Ownership Certificate of the device you are about to buy is not assigned to someone else,” a snippet on the website says.

“Verivault app is a mobile app that allows users to register their electronic device with a serial number, IMEI, or vehicle with a VIN, otherwise known as chassis number,” said Tosin Awodogan who developed the app. “Your electronic devices are onboarded on your profile, and you own a Digital Ownership Certificate.”

Verivault permits users to search and verify the ownership of devices they plan to buy, while also easing the transfer of device ownership from user to user during sale.

In an instance where a stolen device is listed for sale by another user, a potential buyer can search for information on it on the database and the app will display details of the owner of such device. In addition, it will link the device owner with the searcher in the process.

The company described its business model as “Search Before Buying”.

It is currently in the middle of forging a synergy with the Nigerian Police Force and getting its endorsement as well with a view to the latter helping out in resolving potential disputes resulting from instances where there is a match in the course of searching device status, particularly if the device is marked stolen.

“If a user is accused wrongly, the suspect can provide evidence through the app that he bought a device legally, and even produce who from, thanks to the uploaded purchase receipt and transfer history features,” Mr Awodogan said.

“This would reduce theft of phones, laptops, other electronic devices; and wrongful arrest of innocent citizens or buyers will, in turn, be a thing of the past.”