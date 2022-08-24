Nigerian stocks gained 0.25 per cent between them on Wednesday, partly offsetting the rout the market encountered at the previous session as the exuberance from the strong earnings performance of Stanbic IBTC Holdings at half year spurred activity.

The net profit of the financial services group accelerated to N30.7 billion for the period from January to June after revenue expanded by 45.2 per cent, triggering increased buy orders for its shares.

Its board also declared an interim dividend per share of N1.50, a half more than what it paid investors at the same period of last year, further boosting sentiment for the stock.

“…We expect the local bourse to continue broadly bearish as investors continue to sit on the sidelines and switch assets given attractive yields in fixed income instruments,” said analysts at United Capital in their forecast for this week.

A total of 16 gainers were recorded compared to 12 decliners.

The all-share index jumped by 120.6 basis points to 48,675.3, while market capitalisation closed rose to N26.3 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 14 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

NEM led gainers, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N4.84. Stanbic IBTC went up by 8.93 per cent to N10. ETI rose to N10.80, notching up 8 per cent in the process. Cutix added 7.37 per cent to end trade at N2.04. NEM climbed by 6.90 per cent to N0.31.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Fidson was the worst performing stock, declining by 9.80 per cent to close at N9.11. FTN Cocoa shed 9.09 per cent to close at N0.30.

NNFM fell to N7.50, losing 3.23 per cent. Unity Bank declined to N0.42, recording 2.33 per cent depreciation. FCMB closed at N3.13, going down by 2.19 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Altogether, 167.6 million shares estimated at N3.3 billion were traded in 3,751 deals.

NEM was the most active stock with 1.7 million units of its shares worth N7.8 million traded in 50 deals. Stanbic IBTC traded 2.8 million shares priced at N86.7 million in 177 transactions.

ETI had 207,232 shares valued at N2.2 million traded in 15 deals. Cutix traded 1 million shares estimated at N2 million in 32 transactions. Mutual Benefits traded 2 million shares valued at N620,611 in 17 deals.