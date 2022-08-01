Seplat Energy has commenced commercial operation at the new Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline, pumping crude through the conduit linking the two points in Delta State, the oil firm said in a statement on Monday.

Measuring 67 kilometres, the pipeline infrastructure obviates the need to depend on the Trans Forcados System, operated by Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited and plagued by intermittent shutdowns from vandal attacks in recent years.

That is also set to ease the impact of the disruption on Seplat Energy’s revenue while ramping up the firm’s lower-than-expected output on account of sub-optimal evacuation of crude along that route.

The launch “is a significant event for Seplat Energy and for Nigeria, offering a more secure and reliable export route that will assure higher revenues and profitability for Seplat Energy, enabling us to make a larger contribution to Nigeria’s economy,” said Roger Brown, the chief executive in the document seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

“We commend the work that has made this possible and appreciate the efforts of our partners and all contractors involved,” Brown added.

The pipeline links OML 38, 41 and 4 – all Seplat Energy’s major oil assets – from Amukpe Liquids Storage Terminal, operated by the oil driller, to Escravos Terminal, managed by Chevron.

It is able to transport 160,000 barrels of crude (bbl) per day, 35,000 bbl of that belonging to Seplat Energy and state-owned Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited by way of joint venture.

The construction procedure called dewatering, entailing removing groundwater or surface water from the site of the pipeline infrastructure, was completed on Friday, Seplat Energy said.

Site acceptance is in progress with commercial volumes.

Seplat Energy is dual-listed in London and Lagos, where it is trading up 4.7 per cent at N1,497.8 per unit at 12.44 WAT on Monday. That is its peak level ever.