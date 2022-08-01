The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has sponsored a workshop for the development of Consultative Committee on Petroleum Statistics (CCPS) framework.

The workshop was held last week at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) headquarters, Abuja.

The NCDMB said in a statement that the workshop was aimed at brainstorming to develop and adopt the CCPS framework and the key members of the CCPS are the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (MPR) and other ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) connected with the nation’s economy and data collection and management.

The CCPS was established to harmonize the statistical production efforts of the various agencies under the MPR and ensure minimum waste of scarce resources employed in statistical data production in the oil and gas sector.

The effort is underpinned by the understanding that a well-planned data governance framework covers strategic, tactical, and operational roles and responsibilities which ensures data is trusted, compliant, and confidential.

The oil and gas sector being the live wire of the nation requires trusted data to empower data users and improve business experiences that will enable stakeholders to make decisions with confidence.

It is also important to provide a robust and reliable statistical information that would support the Government decision-making processes as well as proper placing of oil and gas programmes.

Apart from the MPR, other members of the CCPS are the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC LTD, Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA).

Other members, the NCDMB said, are the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Ministry of Industries Trade & Investment (FMITI.

Other key agencies that make up the committee include the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).