Airtel Africa purchased 60 megahertz (MHz) more of telecom spectrum in the 2600 MHz from the Communications Authority of Kenya, the wireless carrier said on Monday, its second of such transaction on the continent in less than two months.

Completed at a total cost of $40 million, the acquisition by Airtel Kenya Networks Limited comes after the mobile operator in June paid $42 million for 58 MHz in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the biggest country by area under its coverage.

The firm earlier agreed to four part payments summing up to $20 million spread over three years for its operating and spectrum license in Kenya, where it grew revenue by 20.8 per cent compound annual growth rate in the three years to December 2021.

Airtel Africa said in a note seen by PREMIUM TIMES “the license is valid from July 2022 for a period of 15 years.”

The latest acquisition dually clears the way telco to widen its 4G network capacity reach for mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability and supports its potential deployment of 5G technology.

Airtel Africa’s Nigerian unit, currently the country’s biggest company by market value, is at its all-time peak of N1,905.4 per share in Lagos.

Airtel Africa, which launched its Nigerian payments unit SmartCash PSB in May, will now be treading the terrain with caution after Momo PSB, the payments division of rival telco MTN Nigeria, with which it entered the market about the same time, hit a rocky start in its bid to gain the advantage of starting first.

Momo PSB lost an estimated N22.3 billion ($53.7 million) to hacker’s fraud in what a source with insider knowledge told PREMIUM TIMES was linked to MTNN ‘s senior executives haste to venture into the market ahead of other telecom firms without testing the waters in order to impress top management and strengthen their chances of getting promoted.

This January, Airtel Africa was admitted to the FTSE 100, the elite club of one hundred biggest companies by market value on the London Stock Exchange.