Nigerian stocks dipped by 0.23 per cent on Wednesday, extending the drop recorded at the previous session as investors await the half-year financials of big and some mid-cap companies, which are likely to help the market break from its long flattish progress.

The fall followed profit-taking actions by traders in the shares of Nigerian Breweries although intense sale of shares in GTCO also weighed.

“We expect continued bargain hunting as investors continue to look forward to the H1-2022 earnings season, cherry-picking stocks with potential for strong earnings performance as well as interim dividend payment,” said analysts at United Capital in an outlook note for this week seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

“However, we note that a strong hike in MPR at this week’s MPC meeting could spell bad news for the equities market,” they added.

Market breadth, an indicator of investors’ sentiment towards trade, was negative as 13 advancers were recorded compared to 22 losers.

The all-share index tapered by 122.4 points to 52,186.5. Similarly, market capitalisation depreciated to N28.1 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is up 22.2 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

CWG led gainers, appreciating by 9.88 per cent to close at N0.89. Multiverse added 9.88 per cent to end trade at N1.78. Academy went up by 9.68 per cent to N2.04. RT Briscoe rose to N0.48, notching up 9.09 per cent in the process. The Initiates completed the top 5, climbing by 9.09 per cent to N0.48.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

NAHCO was the worst performing stock, declining by 10 per cent to close at N5.40. FTN Cocoa shed 8.57 per cent to close at N0.32. Nigerian Breweries fell to N49.75, losing 6.13 per cent. Consolidated Hallmark dipped to N0.66, recording 5.71 per cent depreciation. Oando closed at N5.15, going down by 5.50 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In all, 238.3 million shares estimated at N3.3 billion were traded in 3,814 deals.

Living Trust was the most active stock with 40.1 million units of its shares worth N49.1 million traded in 3 deals. Nigerian Breweries’ shares of 30.4 million units, priced at N1.5 billion exchanged hands in 136 transactions. UBA traded 26.7 million shares estimated at N269.2 million in 180 transactions. Access Holdings traded 21.9 million shares valued at N199.1 million in 195 deals. FBN Holdings had 17.9 million shares valued at N196.6 million traded in 204 deals.