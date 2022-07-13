Nigerian stocks inched up 0.02 per cent on Wednesday, marking one week of flat trade that has seen the benchmark index recording little or no movement.

Flat trade, a market situation whereby the volume of shares investors are willing to buy is the same or almost at par with the volume traders want to sell, has haunted the market for a while, causing uncertainty about where stocks might be headed next.

With the recent monetary policy stance tightening the benchmark interest rate, the ray of hope for a bullish market in the near term will most likely depend on whether big-cap stocks report strong earnings and bottom-line when they begin to issue half-year results.

“Outlook for the equities market is broadly dependent on three key things; Monetary Policy, Corporate Performance and Pre-election activities,” Ayorinde Akinloye, head of research at United Capital told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Sustained hike in MPR that transitions into higher yield environment combined with a pressured electoral atmosphere would be bad for equities.”

Market breadth was negative as 28 losers were reported compared to 11 gainers.

The all-share index crawled up 10.3 basis points to 51,567.7, while market capitalisation stood at N27.7 trillion

Year to date, the index is up 20.7 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

CWG led gainers, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N0.88. Caverton grew 9.84 per cent to end trade at N1.34. Academy went up by 9.52 per cent to N2.07.

RT Briscoe rose to N0.37, notching up 8.82 per cent in the process. International Breweries completed the top 5, climbing up 7.41 per cent to N5.80.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Cornerstone topped the losers’ chart, declining by 13.04 per cent to close at N0.60. Fidson shed 12.92 per cent to end trade at N10.45. Multiverse fell to N1.89, losing 10 per cent in the process.

Red Star Express slumped to N2.48, recording 9.82 per cent depreciation. Cutix closed at N2.20, going down by 8.33 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

A total of 198.8 million shares estimated at N2.2 billion were traded in 4,769 deals.

GTCO was the most active stock with 51.9 million of its shares worth N1.1 billion traded in 494 deals. Japaul traded 21.9 million shares, priced at N5.7 million exchanged hands in 72 transactions.

UBA had 19.6 million shares valued at N147.7 million traded in 267 deals. Jaiz traded 11.1 million shares estimated at N12.5 million in 67 transactions. International Breweries traded 9.1 million shares valued at N52.3 million in 102 deals.