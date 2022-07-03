The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote, on Wednesday lauded Nivafer Engineering and Construction limited for the Local Content accomplishments it recorded in fabricating a High-Pressure Fuel Gas Skid for Shell Petroleum Development Company‘s (SPDC) Assa North gas project in-country.

He gave the commendation while delivering his opening remarks at the unveiling and loadout of the high-pressure fuel gas treatment skid for Assa north gas project in Lagos, noting that the Board is always pleased to celebrate achievements that have added value in-country and created job opportunities for Nigerians no matter the size or scale of such projects.

Mr Wabote highlighted the diverse capabilities developed by Nivafer which include Fabrication & Coating of Separation Packages, Manifold Skids, Process and Modules, and Heat Exchangers. Other capacities included Metering Skids, Flare Systems Pig Launchers & Receivers, Condensate Stabilization Trains and Cladded Pressure Vessels.

The company also has capacities for Storage Vessels; Offshore Anchor Piles, Floating Roof Tanks, LPG Spherical Tanks, Structural Steel, Pipe Support and many others.

He noted that the goal of NCDMB is to achieve 70 percent Nigerian Content in oil and gas activities by the year 2027 from the current level of 42 percent, adding that we need all hands on deck to ensure that the gains achieved so far are not reversed while we aim at the 70 percent goal”, he said.

Mr Wabote hinted that in line with the commitment of SPDC in the signed Nigerian Content Compliance Certificate, hook-up engineering and tie-in services, inspections and integrity works, pre-commissioning and commissioning activities shall be executed with over 95 percent Nigerian personnel with locally owned equipment and assets.

Speaking further, the Executive Secretary assured that NCDMB has set out local content targets to sustain the job creation drive of the Federal Government, adding that the Board shall continue to remain a foremost partner in the development and industrialization of Nigeria and urged all operators and service providers in the industry to play active roles and avoid situations that contravenes the provisions of the NOGICD Act.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director, Nivafer Engineering and Construction Limited, Chris Ijeli, eulogized NCDMB for the successes it had achieved through the implementation of the NOGICD Act of 2010.

He mentioned that the NOGICD Content Act has catalyzed increased capacities and capabilities, expertise, and growth in indigenous participation in the oil and gas sector. “What we have here is a major milestone in Nigerian Content Development and we have made significant progress in engineering and construction in the oil and gas industry,” Mr Ijeli said.

Also speaking, the Project Engineer, SPDC, Afolabi Ojo, hailed Nivafer for delivering on the scope in ample time and with good quality as well as setting a unique HSE standard during the fabrication stage. He added that SPDC will continue to support Nigerian indigenous businesses to strive in-country as already established by the Local Content Act.