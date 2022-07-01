Nigerian stocks did not change much on Friday as the benchmark index edged up by only 0.02 per cent, raising concerns that the market, which reached a high in the seven days to June 27, must have plateaued, and could be set for market correction proper in the week ahead.

As much as a 46 per cent slide in trade volume was recorded.

The main stock index, which measures the cumulative movement of all the stocks listed on the exchange, has seen little or no movement within the three days, a situation called flattish trade in stock market parlance.

“We expect a reversal from the recent bullish close to last week. We expect investors to resume selling into strength as the main drivers of the negative sentiments are expected to remain.

“Intensifying inflationary pressures, aggressive policy normalization, and recession fears are all factors poised to keep bullish sentiments in check,” analysts at investment bank United Capital said in an outlook note on Monday seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

But that forecast seems to have come ahead of its time as no sharp decline was in trade this week. The observations will likely define next week’s trade given that the market seems to have entered the market correction zone.

Yet, as the earnings season might emerge anytime soon, strong earnings release next week could prove a disruptive force that could drive trade and set stocks on an upward course once again.

Market breadth, a gauge of investors’ sentiment towards trade, closed on Friday in the positive after 20 gainers were reported compared to 16 laggards.

The all-share index inched up 12.08 points to 51,829.7, while market capitalisation scaled up to N27.9 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up 21.3 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

The Initiates led gainers, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N0.44. Cutix grew by 9.78 per cent to end trade at N2.47. Linkage Assurance went up by 9.62 per cent to N0.57. John Holt rose to N0.82, notching up 9.33 per cent in the process. Caverton traded up 8.82 per cent to N1.11.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Courteville declined by 7.84 per cent to close at N0.47. NAHCO shed 8 per cent to end trade at N5.88. Cadbury fell to N16.30, losing 5.51 per cent in the process. Neimeth slumped to N1.49, recording 3.87 per cent depreciation. UPDC closed at N1.03, going down by 3.74 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Altogether, 127 million shares estimated at N1.7 billion were traded in 3,718 deals.

GTCO was the most active stock with 23.5 million of its shares worth N480.3 million traded in 458 deals. UBA traded 22.2 million shares priced at N165.6 million in 211 transactions. Sterling Bank had 7.4 million shares valued at N11.1 million exchange hands in 79 deals. Oando traded 7.3 million shares estimated at N40.1 million in 133 transactions. GTCO traded 6 million shares valued at N67.5 million in 146 deals.