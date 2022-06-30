Seplat Energy said Thursday it has appointed a new chief operating officer and executive director in person of Samson Chibogwu Ezugworie with effect from July 1.

Mr Ezugworie has experience in oil and gas spanning more than three decades, the last 25 years of which he spent with Royal Dutch Shell in Nigeria and overseas, according to the company, which is simultaneously listed in Lagos and London.

Roles held at Shell companies in Nigeria before joining Seplat’s board comprise manager geosolutions, general manger development & subsurface as well as manager land asset, a statement issued by Nigeria’s biggest energy company by market value seen by PREMIUM TIMES shows.

Mr Ezugworie also served in the capacity of director in Shell Exploration & Production Africa Limited (SEPA), Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and Shell Nigeria Business Operations Limited (SNBO).

He is a graduate of Geology from University of Nigeria Nsukka, the document posted on the Nigerian Exchange Limited said.

Seplat also announced Effiong Okon, the operations director and an executive director on its board, would be relinquishing the position on July 1. In February 2018, he took office in that capacity and “has since then invested his time, experience and skills in the growth of the company”.

Mr Okon is taking up the role of director New Energy to lead that directorate of the company effective from in a bid to speed up the growth of the new energy business and further Seplat’s blueprint on energy transition.

“The Board is pleased to welcome Mr. Samson (Sam) Chibogwu Ezugworie as the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director on the Board of Seplat Energy and wishes Mr. Effiong Okon success in his new role as Director New Energy which is a critical one for the future of the Company,” said Chairman Basil Omiyi.