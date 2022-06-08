The United Bank for Africa (UBA) on Wednesday said it has redeemed its debut $500 million five-year Eurobond notes which matured on Wednesday, June 8.

Issued in 2017, the bond was offered at a coupon rate of 7.75%, and was raised to support the bank’s business in key sectors of the economy.

In November 2021, the bank repurchased $310.9 million of the notes, and the outstanding portion of $189.1 million and the coupon of $7.3 million have now been redeemed by the bank.

“The development is a testament to UBA’s robust and prudent liquidity management strategies, coupled with a very strong and diversified asset and liability management process. This, in spite of macroeconomic headwinds underpinned by FX illiquidity, double-digit inflation and currency devaluation,” said Kennedy Uzoka, GMD/CEO of UBA.

“Our huge customer base, diversified geographical spread and uncommon multiple decades of proven track record, continue to spotlight UBA as the preferred destination for investors, individuals and businesses alike,” Uzoka continued.

UBA has presence in 20 African countries, including Nigeria, and operates in France, and the United Kingdom (UK).

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023