Uba Sani, who was on Friday morning elected the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna said he would build on legacy of the incumbent govenor, Nasir El-Rufai, if elected Kaduna Governor in the 2023 general election.

In his acceptance speech he said: “We shall build on the wonderful legacies of our dear leader, the irrepressible Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Together we shall tackle our challenges and forge unity among our people.”

He said “election is a showpiece of superb organisation, display of decency, patience and discipline by delegates.

“We have shown that we believe in democracy and are ready to follow the rule of law and due process. Democracy is about participation,” he added

“Once people are allowed to express their free will, the process and outcome is a beauty to behold.”

Mr Sani also thanked his co-contestants Sani Sha’aban and Bashir Abubakar for their belief in the democratic process.

“I will reach out to these great politicians and strategists and extend my hand of fellowship to them. I would deeply appreciate it if they can work together with me to take Kaduna State to higher heights,” Mr Sani said

Mr Sani noted that his victory was the victory of every member of the party in Kaduna he said his election is the beginning of the journey of consolidation and continuity.

The lawmaker, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District, polled 1,149 votes to clinch the governorship ticket.

Other aspirants, Bashir Abubakar, scored 37 votes, while Sani Shaaban, an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, got 10 votes.

According to the chairman of the election committee, 1,245 delegates were accredited for the exercise.

He said the total votes cast stood at 1,235 with 1,196 of the votes valid and 39 votes invalid.

