The price of Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, yet again fell below $30,000.
The coin plummeted to $29,640.84 at 03:02 PM Nigerian time, according to Coinmarketcap amid broad selling of risky investments, worries about high inflation and rising interest rates.
The digital currency dipped by 1.56 per cent in the last 24 hours and 10.23 per cent in a week, while the market capitalization depreciated by 1.21 per cent ($564,882,919,268) in 24 hours.
Within the past 24 hours, Bitcoin hit an intraday low of $29,412.58 and oscillated to a high of $31,308.19.
Similarly, the prices of rival cryptocurrency Ether, decreased by 2.74 per cent to $2011.38.
