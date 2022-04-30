Google on Saturday highlighted the top searches on Trends as NIN-SIM linkage, Rita Dominic and Gospel Singer Osinach Nwachukwu among others led the top queries by Nigerians in April.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, head of communications at Google West Africa, said in a statement that in April, the directive by the Federal Government to the telecommunications industry to bar outgoing calls from unlinked SIMs threw up “NIN-SIM linkage” the topmost search on Google by Nigerians during the period under review.

Mr Kola-Ogunlade said the death of prominent Nigerians were also massively searched. It included those of Gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, Nollywood Yoruba actor, Kunle Adetokunbo and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

He said the deaths of Mrs Nwachukwu and Kunle Adetokunbo, known as Dejo Tunfulu, who passed on after a brief illness, also generated huge interest among Nigerians.

According to him, the 2022 Grammy Awards, Nigeria multiple award winning actress, Rita Dominic and her wedding to Fidelis Anosike, Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif’s songs, especially Kwaku the Traveller, were also searched.

‘Other matters that interested Nigerians during the period include Chrisland School, How to check JAMB centres, scientific name for ear ringing , third term school resumption, who is Black Sherif?

‘Also, ‘Osinachi’husband’, ‘Fidelis Anosike’, ‘where is Osinachi from?’, ‘what is Grta Thunberg known for?’ were also of interest to searchers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians searched on Google.

Google processes more than 40 000 search queries every second.

(NAN)