Nigerian stocks rose just a little on Wednesday as the main equity index climbed by 0.01 per cent, the slowest pace since the bourse started its gaining streak on April 8.

Gains began to plateau after stocks had appreciated for 11 consecutive trading days as transaction volume crashed by 46.9 per cent compared to Tuesday’s, and market correction especially in stocks like Oando, GTCO and Zenith moderated gains.

Market breadth, an indicator of investors’ sentiment towards trade, closed negative as 23 losers emerged, relative to 18 advancers.

The all-share index inched up by 3.2 basis points to 48,571.8, while market capitalisation jumped to N26.2 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 1.78 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Academy Press led gainers, appreciating by 9.92 per cent to close at N1.33. Wema grew by 9.88 per cent to end trade at N3.67.

Cadbury went up by 9.68 per cent to N8.50. UPDC rose to N0.96, notching up 9.09 per cent in the process. Presco climbed up by 8.98 per cent to N143.85.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Ikeja Hotel topped the losers’ chart declining by 9.68 per cent to close at N1.40. Livestock shed 9.50 per cent to end trade at N1.62. Consolidated Hallmark fell to N0.58, losing 9.38 per cent in the process.

Union Bank dipped to N6, recording 6.25 per cent depreciation. Cornerstone Insurance closed at N0.62, going down by 6.06 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Altogether, 246.7 million shares estimated at N2.3 billion were traded in 5,033 deals.

Multiverse was the most active stock, trading 36.2 million shares worth N7.3 million traded in 38 deals. Transcorp shares of 26.1 million units priced at N29.9 million exchanged hands in 170 transactions.

WAPCO had 14.5 million shares valued at N392.7 million traded in 275 deals. Fidelity traded 12.6 million shares estimated at N46.7 million in 213 transactions. GTCO traded 12.3 million shares valued at N294.3 million in 396 deals.