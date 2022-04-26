Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) posted a rise in gross earnings to N119.6 billion January through March much as net profit fell in the face of escalating costs, the financial services group earnings report issued on Tuesday showed.

The lender witnessed reasonable growth in interest and fees and commission income – its two principal earnings sources, causing revenue to expand 12.6 per cent compared to the same period of last year.

Earnings took a hit from interest expense, which soared by 70.7 per cent, a 26.2 per cent surge in depreciation & amortisation and a jump in other operating expenses by one-third.

Other operating expenses climbed to N29.3 billion on account of a steep increase in AMCON expenses and administrative, communications and sponsorship related expense.

Pre-tax profit came to N54.3 billion, 1.1 per cent higher over the figure for the corresponding quarter of 2022.

After-tax profit contracted by 5.1 per cent to N43.2 billion.

In February, GTCO consummated a transaction that enabled its full buyout of Investment One Funds Management Limited and Investment One Pension Managers Limited – both of them units of Lagos-based Investment One Financial Services Limited.

Branching out into asset management and pension culminated in GTCO’s first acquisition since evolving into a holding company in July, and the deal bringing this was at least ten months in the pipeline.

Shares in the group tumbled 1.42 per cent to N24.6 per unit on Lagos’ Custom Street on Tuesday following the news.