African digital payments company DPO Group has added a new form of payment that will allow merchants to get paid by their customers via a USSD code. This new feature allows merchants to receive payments from customers who don’t have access to mobile banking or a payment card.

Paired with DPO’s robust and scalable payment offering, USSD payments enable merchants to grow their customer base by accommodating as many payment methods as possible, getting paid from different shoppers across Africa. DPO has developed integrated payments technology to support businesses of all sizes in over 20 countries and accepts payments securely and swiftly in all currencies and through many payment methods including virtual cards, mobile money, and e-wallets.

DPO’s country manager in Nigeria, Chidinma Aroyewun, said: “As the shift to a cashless, digital economy becomes a reality, we want to make it easier for both the customer and merchant to carry out transactions. We are passionate about empowering our merchants with the tools they need to grow.”

DPO Group currently works with over 60,000 active merchants, including businesses in the eCommerce, travel, and leisure sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and since then it has grown to be a Pan-African PSP with more than 400 employees.

A total of 336.5 million USSD transactions were recorded in the first nine months of 2020 in Nigeria. In December 2020, the value of USSD transfer payments in Nigeria amounted to over 550 billion Naira.

DPO Group is an African digital payments company operating in over 20 countries across the continent. DPO has developed the technology to enable businesses and individuals across the continent to make payments online and offline with all currencies and payment methods. DPO Group currently works with over 60,000 active merchants, including businesses in the eCommerce, and the travel and leisure sectors.

The company was founded in 2006 and since then it has grown to be a Pan-African PSP with more than 400 employees. In 2021, DPO was acquired by Network International, a leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa, in a landmark deal for the African payments landscape. By providing its merchants with the capacity to make and accept payments effortlessly, DPO Group aims to support financial inclusion and economic development on the continent.