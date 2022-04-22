Seplat Energy Plc has announced the appointment of three directors to the company’s board, according to a notice published on the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Friday and seen by PREMIUM TIMES. ‘

The company appointed Bashirat Odunewu as an independent non-executive director, Kazeem Raimi as a non-executive director and Ernest Ebi as a non-executive director.

The appointments take effect from May 18, the company’s secretary Edith Onwuchekwa said.

Bashirat Odunewu

Mrs Odunewu will be bringing her 30 years’ experience in the finance and banking Industry to the oil firm.

She is an alumnus of Imperial College (University of London) and University of Manchester. Odunewu is a chartered accountant (FCA) as well as a certified member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators-UK (MCIArb).

She is also a member of various reputable professional associations including the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria (CIBN) and Institute of Directors (loD).

She currently serves as an INED on the board of Leadway Holdings and non-executive director (NED) on the Boards of some African subsidiary banks of First Bank Nigeria.

She is an Independent NED on the Board of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc (an NGX quoted company) and is also a member of the Board of Directors for the Franco-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry where she serves as the Treasurer.

Kazeem Raimi

Mr Raimi replaces Austin Avuru who left the board on 1 March.

He is a nominee of Platform Petroleum Limited and presently an executive director at the firm.

Before his Seplat appointment, he was the general manager commercial and manager, corporate planning and economics at Seplat Energy.

He has attended several institutions including University of Ibadan where he holds a First-Class Honors in Economics. Raimi also holds a Master’s of Science degree in Oil and Gas Economics from the University of Dundee and has undertaken several courses in Harvard Business School.

Ernest Ebi

Mr Ebi was nominated from Shebah Petroleum Development Company Limited (BVI) as a replacement for Bryant Oriako who will exit the board on 18 May, 2022 after the company’s annual general meeting.

He is also a Fellow, Chartered Institute of Bankers. FCIB and Fellow, Institute of Directors Nigena (F.JOD).

Commenting on the appointments, Mr Orjako, Chairman of Seplat Energy said “the Board of Seplat Energy is pleased to welcome Ms Odunewu, Mr Raimi and Mr Ebi. They are excellent professionals with their wealth of experience spanning over decades. Seplat Energy eagerly looks forward to the enormous contributions they will make towards achieving global success.”