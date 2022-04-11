Elon Musk, Twitter’s biggest shareholder, has decided not to join the company’s board, the social media chief executive, Parag Agrawal, has said.

Twitter last Tuesday announced it had appointed the Tesla CEO to its board.

The development came after Mr Musk acquired a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, making him the largest shareholder of the social media platform.

Mr Musk owns 73,486,938 shares of Twitter, which represents a 9.2 per cent stake in the company, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) 13G filing released last Monday.

After he was named to the board, Mr Musk said he was looking forward to working with the Twitter board to make significant improvements.

“Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in the coming months!” he said in a tweet.

On Monday, however, Twitter chief executive, Mr Agrawal, tweeted that Mr Musk had declined the offer.

“Elon has decided not to join our board,” he tweeted, sharing the memo he had sent to the company’s staffers.

In the memo, Mr Agrawal noted that Mr Musk, who recently became Twitter’s biggest shareholder, was supposed to join the company board “contingent on a background check and formal acceptance.”

“The Board and I had many discussions about Elon joining the board, and with Elon directly.

“We were excited to collaborate and be clear about the risks. We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat,” Mr Agrawal wrote.

“We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance. Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same day that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best.”

He noted that the company would “remain open” to Mr Musk’s input.

“We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.

“There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged. The decisions we make and how we execute is in our hands, no one else’s. Let’s tune out the noise, and stay focused on the work and what we’re building,” he said.