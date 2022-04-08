Nigerian stocks found resilience on Friday after slipping into the red at the previous session, as the main equity index climbed 0.19 per cent and four of the big five banks set the comeback in motion.

But that is no real cheering news given that stocks are ending this week 0.45 per cent weaker when compared with what they closed last week with.

All the five big lenders but FBN Holdings drove the recovery, while the NGX Oil and Gas Index improved at the most pace of the five sector indexes tracked by the bourse.

The downside of Friday’s trade could be found in a dive by as much as 37 per cent in transaction volume and by one-fifth in turnover, a further dent on the perennial liquidity crisis that has plagued the market for weeks on end.

The all-share index added 88 points, advancing to 46,631. 5, while the market capitalisation jumped to N25.2 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 9.2 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Ardova appreciated by 9.9 per cent to N12.80. Meyer added 9.71 per cent to end trade at N1.13. Jaiz went up by 7.81 per cent to N0.69. FCMB rose to N3.44, notching up 7.17 per cent. RT Briscoe completed the top 5, climbing by 7.14 per cent to N0.60.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Morison declined by 9.52 per cent to close at N0.95. CWG shed 9.26 per cent to end trade at N0.98. Caverton fell to N1.26, losing 7.35 per cent. Chams slumped to N0.20, recording 4.76 per cent depreciation. Multiverse closed at N0.22, going down by 4.35 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Altogether, 154.1 million shares estimated at N1.8 billion were traded today in 4,515 deals.

Fidelity was the most active stock with 20.2 million of its shares worth N46.8 million traded in 240 deals. Zenith saw 12 million units of its shares, which were priced at N274 million exchange hands in 455 transactions. UBA had 11.6 million shares valued at N90.7 million traded in 231 deals. Transcorp traded 11.2 million shares estimated at N11 million in 101 transactions. NGX Group traded 10.1 million shares valued at N243.1 million in 69 deals.