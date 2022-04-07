Naira recorded a slight dip against the U.S dollar at the official market on Thursday, a day after the domestic unit appreciated at the Nafex window.

This became significant as forex turnover recorded a slight decrease at the Over-the-Counter (OTC) window on Thursday.

Naira closed at N416.67 per $1 at the close of business Thursday, which implies a N0.17 or 0.04 per cent decrease from N416.50 it exchanged on Wednesday, data posted by FMDQ where forex is officially traded showed.

The local currency touched an intraday high of N410.00 and a low of N444.00 before closing at N416.67 on Thursday.

Forex supply slumped by 27.8 per cent with $112.03 million recorded as forex turnover at the close of the day’s business against $155.16 million posted on Wednesday.

However, the naira has been considerably stable at the parallel market since commencement of trade this week amidst speculation of dollar scarcity.

Dealers in Uyo and Abuja exchanged the currency at N583.00 and sold at N587.00 to a dollar on Thursday, the same range it has been hovering for weeks.