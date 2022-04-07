Uber on Wednesday announced its plans to drive ahead and become a travel “superapp” with the addition of trains, buses, planes and car rentals to its U.K. app this year.

The San Francisco-headquartered firm announced Wednesday the move is part of a pilot that could be expanded to other countries at a later date if it goes well.

The company said it would not provide these travel services itself, but would allow users to book them through its app following software integrations with platforms that sell tickets.

In a statement on Wednesday, Jamie Heywood, Uber’s boss in the U.K., said the company hopes to become “a one-stop-shop for all your travel needs.”

“You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is a natural progression,” he said.

The tech giant, which may take a cut on each booking, said it plans to announce various partners in the coming months.

The integration will help to boost app usage among its users in the U.K, who also have the choice of using apps like Bolt and Free Now, the tech giant said.

Outside of the United States, the U.K. is one of Uber’s largest markets. The tech firm also has a presence in Nigeria and parts of the African markets.

The announcement is coming days after Uber secured a 30-month license to continue operating in London, ending a protracted battle with city regulators over whether the ride-hailing app was “fit and proper.”

Earlier in 2018, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had said that he wanted to add more transport options to the app.