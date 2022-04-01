The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Thursday raised Nigeria’s production quota from April’s 1.735 million barrels per day to 1.753 million barrels per day in May.

OPEC raised Nigeria’s oil production quota at its 27th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, according to a statement released by the organisation on Thursday.

In recent months, Nigeria has failed to meet the OPEC production quota.

Despite the over 1.7 million barrels per day output allowed by the OPEC, Nigeria only managed to increase production to about 1.4 million, the highest in recent times, according to the latest OPEC review.

On Thursday, OPEC said it decided to reaffirm the decision of its ministerial meeting on 12th April 2020 and further endorsed in subsequent meetings to reconfirm the baseline adjustment, the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved by the organisation.

“Following the conclusion of the 27th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, held via video conference on March 31, it was noted that continuing oil market fundamentals and the consensus on the outlook pointed to a well-balanced market and that current volatility is not caused by fundamentals, but by ongoing geopolitical developments,” the oil cartel said.

OPEC and its allies also affirmed its decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.432 mb/d for May 2022.

“OPEC reiterates the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and to the compensation mechanism taking advantage of the extension of the compensation period until the end of June 2022,” it said.

“Compensation plans should be submitted in accordance with the statement of the 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.”

The body further announced that its next meeting will be held on May 5.