Naira maintained stability against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Wednesday, after recording losses for three straight days.

According to data published by FMDQ where forex is officially traded, the currency closed at N417.00 per $1 at the close of business Wednesday, the same rate it exchanged hands with the greenback currency on Tuesday.

This is the lowest official rate the naira has traded at the over-the-counter market this month.

The local unit experienced an intraday high of N410.00 and a low of N444.00 before closing at N417.00 on Wednesday, the same range naira has been trading at the market sessions since the commencement of trade this week.

Forex turnover increased slightly by 50.60 per cent with $147.41 million posted on Wednesday against the $97.91 million recorded at the close of business Tuesday.

Black market dealers in Uyo exchanged the naira at N584.00 and sold at N587.00 to a dollar on Wednesday, the same rate it has been trading since Monday.

Similarly, Abuja street market exchangers said the naira was exchanged at N585.00 and sold at N587.00 to a dollar at the close of business on Wednesday.