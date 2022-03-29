Industrial & Medical Gases Tuesday said its shareholders will receive one new share for every five held by them, a bonus issue that is set to raise the company’s outstanding shares by more than 83.2 million shares.

The proposal is part of the considerations to be tabled at its next annual general meeting planned for June 24, during which the board hopes to obtain an approval for the scrip to be issued, the company said in a regulatory filing at the Nigerian Exchange.

Industrial & Medical Gases, which is controlled by Nigeria’s former Minister of Defence Theophilus Danjuma, changed name from BOC Gases Nigeria Plc last year after Mr Danjuma became its majority shareholder following the acquisition of a 60 per cent interest from Britain’s BOC Gases.

The company’s audited financial statements for 2021 will be released before quarter end, management said.

“Consequently, the closed period restricting all directors and insiders from transacting in the shares of the company which commenced on 1 January 2022 remains in place until 24 hours after the release of the financial statements to the public,” it added.

According to its unaudited earnings report issued in January, the firm recorded profit in the sum of N367.8 million, surpassing its 2020 figure by 38.8 per cent.

Revenue for the period came to N3.7 billion, compared to N3.2 billion a year ago.