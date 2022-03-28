The prices of crude oil fell more than $5 on Monday as concerns over slower fuel demand in China grew due to the lockdown in Shanghai following a fresh outbreak of COVID-19.

Brent crude futures slid as low as $115.32 a barrel and were trading down $5.15, or 4.3 per cent, at $115.50 at 0731 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $108.28 a barrel, and were down $5.30, or 4.7 per cent, at $108.60, Reuters reported.

On Friday, both benchmark contracts rose 1.4 per cent marking their first weekly gains in three weeks, with Brent climbing 11.8 per cent and WTI climbing 8.8 per cent.

On Sunday, authorities in Shanghai announced the suspension of all activities after the city reported a new daily record for asymptomatic COVID-19 infections.

Earlier Monday, Shanghai launched a two-stage lockdown of the city shutting bridges and tunnels and restricting highway traffic to contain surging local COVID-19 cases.

Reuters quoted the chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities, Kazuhiko Saito, as saying “Shanghai’s lockdown prompted a fresh sell-off from disappointed investors as they expected such a lockdown would be avoided.”

OPEC and its allies have agreed to meet on Thursday.

OPEC is expected to continue raising its overall production by 400,000 barrels a day for April as it continues to revive output halted during the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.