Logistics firm, Kwik Delivery, announced Thursday it has raised $2 million in Series A funding.

The round was led by XBTO Ventures, a crypto finance company with a VC arm that invests in digital assets, among other types of startups.

New and existing investors such as Humla Ventures, Nabuboto, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot and Pulse Africa founder Leonard Stiegler participated.

With the new funding, the startup said it is now focusing on building digital services for the three key pillars of last-mile delivery e-commerce and fulfilment, and financial services.

Launched in 2019, Kwik Delivery is an on-demand, last-mile delivery platform that connects African businesses to independent delivery riders, dubbed Kwiksters.

Kwik Delivery offers one-hour delivery through its fleet of bike delivery partners and also provides access to a host of reliable, efficient and trusted 4-wheels vehicles.

Last year, the company announced that it had launched in Abuja, making its service available to businesses, government agencies and merchants in the federal capital.

The company had also announced last March that it raised a pre-Series A round worth US$1.7 million in equity from institutional and high net worth investors to speed up growth.

“This financing round will enable us to expand across all three key verticals and select geographic areas,” Romain Poirot-Lellig, founder and CEO, was quoted by TechCrunch as saying.

“We’re not trying to build a customer super-like app. We want to do a merchant super app. We were building an app that merchants can use to run their online businesses, from selling to delivery to financing.

“We are purely a software company. We create a community and a matchmaking playground. We ensure that we enforce the rules of the playground, both on the merchants’ side and on the partners’ side.

“The financing part is the last part we’re building. For the moment, we connect riders and financing institutions that are willing to finance bikes. On top of that, we’re going to launch a B2B lending marketplace by the end of the year to enable merchants to get financing,” Poirot-Lellig said.