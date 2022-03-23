Nigerian stocks found resilience on Wednesday after one-week of successive losses as the main equity rose by 0.02 per cent.

The mild climb followed increased demand for financial services stocks led by Fidelity Bank, Access Bank and UBA.

That helped the banking index up by 0.25 per cent, making it the best mover of the five sector indexes tracked by the bourse.

Wednesday’s trade closed with a tumble in the volume of shares transacted by 12 per cent.

Market breadth, which weighs the extent of investors’ sentiment towards trade, was neutral as 16 gainers were reported compared to 16 laggards.

The All Share Index inched up 7.38 points to 47,163.94 and market capitalisation to N25.4 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up 10.4 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

CAP led gainers, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N19.80. Learn Africa went up 9.60 per cent to N2.17. Champion Breweries Cocoa rose to N2.04, notching up 9.09 per cent in the process.

Sterling Bank added 3.95 per cent to end today’s trade at N1.58. Conoil completed the top 5, climbing by 2.92 per cent to N24.70.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

FCMB was the worst performing stock, declining by 8.72 per cent to close at N3.35. Mutual Benefits shed 7.41 per cent to close at N0.25. ABC Transport fell to N0.30, losing 6.25 per cent.

Pharma Deko slid to N1.73, recording 5.98 per cent depreciation. FTN Cocoa closed at N0.32, going down by 5.88 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In total, 267.5 million shares estimated at N3.2 billion were traded in 4,099 deals.

Fidelity Bank was the most active stock with 68.8 million units of its shares worth N219.2 million traded in 318 deals.

Access Bank 38.6 million shares, priced at N384.1 million exchanged hands in 410 transactions.

UBA had 30.9 million shares valued at N236.1 million traded in 240 deals. GTCO traded 24 million shares estimated at N622 million in 426 transactions. Zenith Bank traded 12.6 million shares valued at N339 million in 318 deals.