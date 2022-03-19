Access Bank Plc will pay shareholders a total dividend of N35. 545 billion translating to N1 for every share of 50 kobo for the 2021 financial year, the firm said in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Access Bank paid an interim dividend of N0.30 and will now pay a final dividend of N.70 for every share.

In 2020, the bank paid a total dividend of N30.25 billion as total dividend while in 2019 it paid a final dividend of N14.22 billion, translating to 40k per share.

The financial institution recorded revenue of N972 billion in 2021, showing a 51 per cent increase in the year.

The payment of dividends is subject to appropriate withholding tax to be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members on April 19.

The notice said the register of shareholders will close on April 20.

It said dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay their dividend on April 28.

“Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,” it said.

“Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that Unclaimed Dividend have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment Warrants and Share or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend Certificates registration or contact the Registrar.”