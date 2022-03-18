Access Bank’s after-tax profit for last year enlarged by more than a half to N160.2 billion while its gross earnings advanced to N971.9 billion, both performance indicators rising to levels never before seen since the lender got permit in 1989 to run commercial banking services in Nigeria.
Revenue galloped at the pace of 27.1 per cent over the figure for 2020, when N764.7 billion was posted in turnover, Access Bank’s audited financial statements showed on Friday.
It owed the growth to a substantial increase in interest income from credit to customers as well as to net foreign exchange gain, which swung from a loss position of N7.6 billion to N101.1 billion, improving by 1,435.9 per cent.
Profit before tax for the review period stood at N176.7 billion, 40.3 per cent higher than what it reported a year earlier. Net profit climbed by 51.1 per cent to N160.2 billion.
Profit margin, which measures how much of revenue has turned into profit, was 16.5 per cent.
Basic earnings per share was N4.58. It had been N3.01 a year earlier.
Access Bank announced an interim dividend of N0.30 for 2021 last December and is expected to declare a final dividend soon.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: *100% Natural Herbs to finally End Premature Ejaculation & Weak Erection . Click Here for details
JOIN THE CONVERSATION