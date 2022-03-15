Nigerian stocks fell for second day on Tuesday as the benchmark index dipped 0.2 per cent amid sell pressure on three big bank stocks and Seplat Energy.

Large volumes of shares in UBA, GTCO and Zenith Bank were put up for sale, depressing the main stock index.

NGX 30, the stock index that tracks the top 30 companies in terms of market capitalisation and liquidity, slumped by 0.24 per cent.

Market breadth, which measures the depth of investors’ sentiment towards trade, was negative as there were 22 laggards compared to 14 gainers. The 73 other stocks’ that partook in Tuesday trade saw no movement.

The all-share index shrank by 87.81 points to close at 47,340.86 while market capitalisation closed lower at N25.5 trillion.

January to date, the index is up 10.8 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Veritas Kapital led the gainers, appreciating by 4.76 per cent to close at N0.22. Chams went up by 4.55 per cent to N0.23. Eterna rose to N5.25, notching up 4.17 per cent in the process. Unilever added 3.85 per cent to end trade at N13.50. Royal Exchange completed the top 5, climbing by 3.67 per cent to N1.13.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Cornerstone Insurance was the worst performing stock, declining by 8.82 per cent to close at N0.62. Multiverse shed 8.33 per cent to close at N0.22. Scoa fell to N2.40, losing 7.69 per cent. Prestige Assurance slid to N0.46, recording a 6.12 per cent decline. FTN Cocoa closed at N0.33, going down by 5.71 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In all, 183.3 million shares estimated at 2.5 billion exchanged hands in 3,779 deals.

UBA was the most active stock with 23.4 million shares worth N200.2 million traded in 279 deals. Access Bank traded 10.4 million shares priced at N108.9 million in 158 transactions. FBN Holdings had 10.2 million shares valued at N117.6 million traded in 145 deals. UACN traded 9.7 million shares estimated at N104.4 million in 61 transactions. Zenith Bank traded 9.6 million shares valued at N259.6 million in 304 deals.