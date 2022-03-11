Nigerian stocks rose for the fourth day on the trot on Friday, advancing by 0.16 per cent and helping the main stock index to yield a positive return for the week.

Investors’ demand for bank stocks aided the climb as FCMB Group, Zenith Bank, United Capital and GTCO led the charge.

Volume surged by as much as 340 per cent, with FCMB Group accounting for 80.9 per cent of the entire Friday’s transactions.

NGX Oil and Gas recorded the worst performance of the five sectors tracked by the bourse.

Market breadth, which weighs the extent of investors’ sentiment towards trade, was neutral as 22 gainers were reported compared to 22 laggards.

The benchmark index expanded by 73.50 points to 47,437.48 points and market capitalisation increased to N25.6 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 11.05 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Niger Insurance led gainers, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N0.22. RT Briscoe went up 8.96 per cent to N0.73. UPDC rose to N0.99, notching up 7.61 per cent in the process. UACN added 5.97 per cent to end trade at N10.65. Cornerstone Insurance completed the top 5, climbing by 5.71 to N0.74.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Royal Exchange was the worst performing stock, declining by 9.70 per cent to close at N1.21. Ellah Lakes shed 9.15 per cent to close at N3.12. Pharma Deko fell to N1.84, losing 8 per cent. Linkage Assurance slid to N0.52, recording 7.14 per cent depreciation. Unilever closed at N13.20, going down by 5.71 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In total, 1.2 billion shares estimated at N7 billion were traded in 3,928 deals.

FCMB Group was the most active stock with 932.9 million units of its shares worth N3.5 billion traded in 149 deals. Zenith Bank’s 29.9 million shares, priced at N805.6 million exchanged hands in 365 transactions. Access Bank had 22.5 million shares valued at N227.8 million traded in 208 deals. Fidelity traded 19.3 million shares estimated at N55.2 million in 157 transactions. United Capital traded 16.9 million shares valued at N208.5 million in 192 deals.