FBN Holdings, the parent company of Nigeria’s oldest lender FirstBank, Monday said it has appointed Adewale Arogundade, the group’s assistant company secretary to take up the role of company secretary in an acting capacity.

The appointment took effect from March 7, 2022, according to the board of directors of the holdco.

Mr Arogundade is replacing Seye Kosoko, who has been transferred to the group’s commercial banking unit, FirstBank, to help strengthen its public sector business “in line with our Talent Management Framework.”

In wake of the emergence of energy magnate Femi Otedola as the financial institution’s foremost shareholder, a couple of board changes have taken place at the company, including the appointment in October of Fidelity Bank CEO Nnamdi Okonkwo as the holdco’s new chief.

That was followed by the appointment of Ahmad Abdullahi as the board chair of FBN Holdings after Remi Babalola left the position in December.

In January, the group announced the appointments of Olusegun Alebiosu, Oluwatosin Adewuyi and Ini Ebong as executive directors risk management, corporate banking and treasury & international banking respectively.

Last month, it appointed Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga, the deputy CEO of Mr Otedola’s Geregu Power Plc, a non-director.