Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has announced the appointment of Oscar Mbeche as its new chief financial officer.

The food manufacturing company made the disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday.

It said Mr Mbeche, an accountant, has experience in finance, governance, risk management, internal audit and process optimization.

“He holds an MBA from the prestigious University of Oxford and has over 30 years work experience across FMCGS (Manufacturing and Distribution), Hi-Tech, Accounting and Auditing, Oil & Gas, and Banking & Finance,” the notice said.

Also, it said the new CFO worked on projects across 25 EMEA countries including Nigeria, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Formally, he was the Group CFO for Philia Group where he was responsible for the Group’s finance department in eleven countries.

“He brings to Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc his wealth of experience in all aspects of Financial Management, Fund Raising, Corporate Finance, Trade Finance and Financial Reporting,” it said.

Mr Mbeche is expected to work with the rest of the Dangote Sugar Refinery management team to execute the company’s finance strategy in support of its overall business plan and strategic directions.

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc announced last week it will pay shareholders a final dividend of N1.00 for every share of 50 kobo, translating to N12.147 billion, the company’s lowest dividend in five years.