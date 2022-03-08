The management of the Nigerian air carrier, Air Peace, has explained why its Abuja to Johannesburg flight was delayed on Sunday.

A Twitter user had tweeted about the delay, writing “Unbelievable scenes here at Lagos. Flight delayed by 6 hours now. Passengers tried to storm the plane. 2 passengers passed out and no jet fuel is available so we can’t depart to Johannesburg. No Peace on @flyairpeace 😅,” said the user, Josh Cahill.

Responding to the tweet, the airline in a statement on Sunday said the delay had nothing to do with lapses in its operation.

Air Peace said the airplane billed for the South Africa trip, a Boeing 777, was first delayed in Budapest, Hungary, where it airlifted Nigerians who were stranded as a result of the Ukraine crisis.

It said the aircraft was subsequently delayed in Abuja when it arrived late.

Air Peace, like many other Nigerian airlines, has faced growing criticisms for its frequent flight delay and cancellations, and customer relations.

Last week, the airline was enmeshed in a wrangling with the Kano emirate over a delayed flight from Banjul, Gambia.

Read the airline’s statement on the latest incident below:

“Our attention has been drawn to a particular post on social media in which Air Peace was said to have delayed its Jo’burg service(March 6) for 6 hours, and it is important we clear the air.

“The aircraft scheduled to operate the Jo’burg flight, a Boeing 777, was delayed in Budapest, Hungary, where it airlifted Nigerians who were stranded as a result of the Ukraine crisis. Some of the Nigerians reported late at the airport.

“On arriving Abuja, the aircraft was also delayed as it arrived late and we had to obtain the necessary operational waivers, given that it was an evacuation flight. The aircraft finally arrived Lagos around 04:00hrs, the same time it was scheduled to depart for Jo’burg.

“As a standard practice, the aircraft had to be cleaned, prepared and fuelled for the next trip. Fuel scarcity was another factor that delayed the jo‘burg flight.

“It is also crucial to state that the passenger who had a medical emergency, was rightfully attended to by Port Health and is on-board the flight, which is now airborne.”