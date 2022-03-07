Airtel Africa said its Kenyan unit, Airtel Kenya Networks Limited, entered a pact with the Communications Authority of Kenya on Monday in respect of its operating and spectrum services.

The wireless carrier and mobile money operator obtained the regulator’s assent to replace its temporary licence with a 10-year frequency permit “for 2×10 of spectrum in the 2100 MHz band,” Airtel Africa said in a regulatory filing to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

“In respect of settlements regarding 2015-2025 operating and spectrum licence, Airtel Kenya will pay a total of $20 million in four instalments over the next three years,” the document said.

“In respect of the 2×10 MHz licence, 2022-2032, Airtel Kenya has agreed to a ten-year licence for $10m.”

Both permits, summing up to $30 million, will pave the way for the telco to leverage more opportunities in the East African nation, which is one of its biggest markets by revenue. Airtel Kenya grew revenues by 20.8 per cent compound annual growth rate between full year 2018 and full year 2021.

Last year, Airtel Africa Nigerian unit lost in the bidding round during which 5G spectrum licences were awarded to rivals MTN Nigeria and little-known Mafab Communications Limited.

Airtel Africa has its footprints in 14 countries on the continent.