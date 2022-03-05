Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC will pay shareholders a total dividend of N88.293 billion, translating to N3.0 for every share.

of 50kobo, the firm said in a document published on the Nigerian Exchange Limited website and seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

GTCO paid 30 kobo interim dividend for the first half of the year, and will now pay a final dividend of N2.70 per ordinary share of 50 kobo.

GTCO in 2020 paid N83.1billion as total dividend to shareholders, translating to N3.0 per share while in 2019 it paid N81.01 billion, which translates to N2.8 per share.

In 2018 and 2017, it rewarded shareholders with a total dividend of N2.75 and N2.7 respectively.

The company said withholding tax would be deducted at the point of payment of the dividend.