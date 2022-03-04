Naira fell against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Friday, a day after it clinched a slight gain at the spot market segment.

Data published on the FMDQ website where forex is officially traded showed that the naira closed at N416.67 to a dollar at the close of business Friday.

This implies a N0.17 or 0.04 per cent devaluation from N416.50 it exchanged hands with the hard currency on Thursday.

In the past weeks, the currency has been trading within the range of N416.00 and above, with the N416.67 benchmark being the lowest rate the domestic unit has touched at the official market segment with this period.

Naira experienced an intraday high of N410.00 and a low of N444.00 before closing at N416.67 at the close of business on Friday, with a total foreign exchange of $115.26 million supplied at the market segment.

ALSO READ: Naira stable at official market

Meanwhile, the currency has been considerably stable at parallel since the opening of business this week.

Exchangers at the Uyo street market said the naira was exchanged at N576.00 to a dollar and sold within the range of N581.00 and N582.00 to a dollar on Friday. The same rate it has been trading since the beginning of the week.

Similarly, at the Abuja black market, dealers traded the local unit with the hard currency at N575.00 and sold within the range of N577.00 to a dollar on Friday.