Nigerian stocks were down 0.14 per cent on Thursday, extending the pullback of the previous trading session amid a 13 per cent drop in the quantity of shares traded compared with that of Wednesday.

Traders’ and investors’ risk off disposition to equities including NGX Group, Guinness, Zenith Bank and Presco triggered the broad-based retreat, with profit-taking in a couple of stocks also weighing in.

Market breadth, an indicator of investor sentiment towards trade, was negative as 12 advancers were reported relative to 34 losers.

The all-share index slid 64.72 basis points to 47,296.07, while market capitalisation eased to N25.5 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 10.72 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

ABC Transport led gainers, appreciating by 9.38 per cent to close at N0.35. Lasaco grew by 7.62 per cent to end trade at N1.13. Jaiz Bank went up by 5.71 per cent to N0.74.

Africa Prudential rose to N6.75, notching up 3.85 per cent in the process. Linkage Assurance completed the top 5, climbing up by 3.85 per cent to N0.54.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

RT Briscoe declined by 10 per cent to close at N0.63. CAP fell to N17.55, losing 10 per cent in the process. NGX Group dipped to N20.80, recording 9.96 per cent depreciation.

Red Star Express shed 9.78 per cent to end trade at N3.32. Royal Exchange closed at N1.49, going down by 9.70 per cent.

TOP 5 TRADES

A total of 110.8 million shares estimated at N3.1 billion were traded in 3,305 deals.

Transcorp traded 28.2 million shares worth N30.2 million in 167 deals. MTNN shares of 22.7 million units, priced at N4.7 billion, exchanged hands in 371 transactions. NGX Group had 22.1 million shares valued at N463.1 million traded in 297 deals.

FBN Holdings traded 14 million shares estimated at N154.6 million in 252 transactions. UPDC traded 12.8 million shares valued at N11.9 million in 240 deals.