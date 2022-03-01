Naira recorded no significant movement against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Tuesday, data published on the FMDQ website where forex is officially traded showed.

The local unit closed at N416.67 to a dollar on Tuesday, the same rate it exchanged hands with the greenback currency in the previous session on Monday.

Naira reached an intraday high of N408.00 and a low of N444.00 before closing at N416.67 at the close of business on Tuesday, recording a total foreign exchange turnover of $121.54 million at the spot market segment.

Black market dealers in Abuja said the naira was exchanged at N575.00 to a dollar and sold at N578.00 on Tuesday.

However, at the Uyo parallel market, exchangers traded the local unit with the hard currency at N576.00 and sold within the range of N580.00–N583.00 to a dollar on Tuesday.