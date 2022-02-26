The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd. has again assured Nigerians that it has distributed petroleum products nationwide, to resolve the fuel scarcity that has lingered for weeks.

The NNPC said this in a late Friday statement by GarbaDeen Muhammad, the group general manager, group public affairs division of the NNPC Limited.

The corporation urged Nigerians to be patient, saying it has sufficient stock of petroleum products for distribution across the country.

It said it is engaging depot operators to load products round the clock to accelerate the restoration of normal distribution.

The federal government had said methanol, a chemical additive, found in recently imported fuel exceeded Nigeria’s specification.

The development has resulted in a shortage of petrol and queues reappearing in major cities including Abuja and Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the scarcity worsened last week across many cities, as many struggled to go to work or engage in other daily routines.

Traffic gridlocks appeared across major parts of Abuja as many service lanes were closed to traffic due to queues from petrol stations.

The NNPC had last week assured Nigerians that the company had placed significant orders of over 2.1 billion litres of methanol-free petroleum to ensure that the long queues of petroleum end in a few days.

The statement read, “NNPC Ltd once again assures Nigerians that it has sufficient stock of Petroleum Products for distribution across the country and is working assiduously with partners to ensure the product reaches every part of the country.

“NNPC is further intensifying efforts to resolve distribution hitches being experienced in some parts of the country due to logistics issues.

“To this effect, NNPC is engaging depot operators to load products round the clock to accelerate the restoration of normal distribution.

“NNPC has also engaged the services of Government Security Agencies to ensure that all products loaded get to the right destination.

“We urge Nigerians to continue to be patient as we strive to return the situation to normalcy,” it added.