Nigerian stocks’ benchmark index climbed 0.14 per cent up on Thursday to reverse the underwhelming performance of the preceding trading session, with NGX Group and energy powerhouse Seplat leading the march.

Investors’ interest in the shares of NGX Group, the parent company of the Nigerian Exchange Limited surged to peak level in ten days, following a Wednesday’s announcement that investment firm VFD Group has upped its stake in the group to 5.17 per cent. The equity appreciated 7.17 per cent on Thursday.

Seplat’s gain helped the Oil and Gas Index jump by 3.85 per cent, the best movement of the five sectors tracked by the bourse.

Market breadth, a barometer for gauging investors’ sentiment towards trade, was negative as there were 25 advancers against 18 decliners.

The all-share index grew 64.77 points to 47, 272.04, while market capitalisation rose to N25.5 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 10.7% per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Etranzact led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N2.42. Learn Africa went up by 9.92 per cent to N2.66. Scoa rose to N2.83, notching up 9.69 per cent in the process.

Royal Exchange added 9.62 per cent to end trade at N1.14. RT Briscoe completed the top 5, climbing by 8.86 per cent to N0.86.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Multiverse was the worst performing stock, declining by 8 per cent to close at N0.23. Japaul Gold shed 5 per cent to close at N0.38. International Breweries fell to N5.25, losing 4.55 per cent.

Chams slumped to N0.22, recording 4.35 per cent decline. Honeywell closed at N3.73, going down by 3.87 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Altogether, 340.7 million shares worth N3.9 billion were traded in 5,383 deals.

Custodian was the most active stock with 39.2 million shares worth N282.1 million traded in 11 deals. Sterling traded 33.4 million shares priced at N53.8 million in 347 transactions.

Fidelity had 22.4 million shares valued at N69 million traded in 200 deals. Access Bank traded 20.4 million shares estimated at N209.7 million in 165 transactions. United Capital traded 19.1 million shares valued at N264.6 million in 353 deals.