Nigerian stocks edged higher on Monday after a 0.2 per cent improvement in the benchmark index and investors’ faith in the financial services sector intensified.

Traders and investors found themselves gravitating towards United Capital following the company’s announcement on Friday to pay shareholders for last year more than double the dividend it paid for 2020 to cap a remarkable year, during which the investment bank posted a profit surge of 44 per cent.

United Capital topped PREMIUM TIMES weekly stock investment guide published earlier and principally drove Monday’s gain alongside other financial services stocks including Africa Prudential and Zenith Bank.

The industrial index took the rear in the order of performance of the five sector indexes tracked by the exchange, managing a 0.01 per cent climb.

Market breadth, which measures the level of investors’ sentiment towards trade, closed in the positive as 31 gainers were recorded compared to 70 laggards.

“This week, we expect to see investors continue to book profits on positions that have appreciated significantly in the past weeks,” said analysts at Lagos-based broker United Capital.

“From the large cap stocks, we (are) expecting the profit taking to extend to the mid-cap and small-cap outperformers,” they added.

The all-share index rose 93.43 basis points to 47,233.91, while market capitalisation closed higher at N25.5 trillion.

The index has added 10.58 per cent since the start of the year.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

UCAP appreciated 10 per cent to close at N13.20. RT Briscoe went up by 10 per cent to N0.66. Africa Prudential rose to N7.45, notching up 9.56 per cent. Academy added 9.50 per cent to end trade at N1.96. Champion climbed by 8.78 per cent to N2.23.

READ ALSO:

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Juli declined by 9.76 per cent to close at N0.74. Multiverse shed 8 per cent to close at N0.23. Mutual Benefits fell to N0.26, losing 7.14 per cent. Flour Mills slumped to N33.50, recording 4.56 per cent depreciation. Honeywell Flour closed at N3.85, going down by 4.23 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In all, 421.5 million shares estimated at N4.2 billion were traded in 5,961 deals.

Transcorp was the most active stock with 99.3 million units of its shares worth N118.5 million traded in 296 transactions. Zenith transacted 46.3 million shares priced at N1.2 billion exchanged hands in 353 deals. UCAP had 31.6 million shares valued at N416.8 million traded in 185 deals. UBA traded 27 million shares estimated at N234 million in 303 transactions. Fidelity traded 23.8 million shares valued at N72.4 million in 167 deals.