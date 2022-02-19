Investment bank United Capital Plc saw its net profit for 2021 quicken by 44.1 per cent to its peak level in at least half a decade, its audited financials issued on Friday showed.

Shares in United Capital jumped 9.59 per cent to N12 on Lagos Custom Street on Friday following the news.

The dealmaker’s stronger earnings performance drew support from a substantial growth in its asset. Its asset management division last year midwifed deals worth N302.5 billion and $2.1 billion in different capacities as arranger, manager and joint issuing house.

Revenue climbed 40.3 per cent to N18.1 billion, assisted by an almost four-fifths surge in fees and commission income – its second most important earnings source – which jumped from N3.5 billion to N6.2 billion.

That helped lift profit before tax by 50 per cent to N11.9 billion, while after-tax profit stood at N11.3 billion.

United Capital’s shares have yielded 100.7 per cent in the past one year.

“United Capital is on a progressive path as witnessed in our strong earnings growth and superior value delivery to shareholders over the years, amongst other metrics that are reflective of high performing organisations,” said CEO Peter Ashade in a separate statement.

A unit of Lagos-based United Bank for Africa (UBA) until 2012, United Capital divorced from the pan-African lender ten years ago in fidelity to a Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy forbidding commercial banks from non-traditional banking services.

The company simultaneously holds 25 per cent stakes in Heirs Insurance Limited and Heirs Life Assurance Limited, both of them backed by Tony Elumelu, the chairman of UBA.

United Capital’s share of the loss incurred by the two associate companies (Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance) came to N206.4 million for the year, according to the earnings report.