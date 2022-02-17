Nigerian stocks closed flat on Thursday, its second time this week, as the benchmark index eased 0.01 per cent, on track for a second straight week of loss.

Oil and Gas giant Seplat Energy set the bourse on a downward trajectory after traders placed a good number of its shares on sale and only a few investors were willing to buy them.

On Thursday, the statistics office issued Nigeria’s fourth quarter 2021 GDP figure, showing a 3.98 per cent expansion when set beside that of the year before.

Market breadth, a barometer for measuring investors’ sentiment towards trade, was positive as there were 32 gainers against 17 laggards.

The all-share index slipped by 6.6 basis points to 47,102.6, while market capitalisation closed at N25.4 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 10.3 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

RT Briscoe led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N0.55. NNFM went up by 10 per cent to N9.90. Honeywell Flour rose to N3.6, notching up 9.91 per cent in the process. SCOA added 9.74 per cent to end trade at N2.14. Academy completed the top 5, climbing by 9.40 per cent to N1.63.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

CWG was the worst performing stock, declining by 9.76 per cent to close at N1.11. Champion Breweries shed 8.89 per cent to close at N2.05. Lasaco fell to N1.05, losing 7.08 per cent. Seplat slumped to N800, recording 5.88 per cent decline. Courteville closed at N0.51, going down by 5.56 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Altogether, 357.8 million shares worth N6.5 billion were traded in 4,251 deals.

GTCO was the most active stock with 130.1 million shares worth N3.4 billion traded in 270 deals. UCAP traded 30.3 million shares priced at N333.4 million in 152 transactions. Fidelity had 26.5 million shares valued at N79.2 million traded in 202 deals. Access traded 16.3 million shares estimated at N169.1 million in 173 transactions. FCMB traded 14.3 million shares valued at N43 million in 118 deals.